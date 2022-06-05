Bradford, Miami East softball fall in state semifinals

AKRON — The Bradford and Miami East softball teams both had their seasons end in state semifinal action Friday at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

Tuslaw 6,

Miami East 1

The Vikings were doomed by one bad inning as the season came to an end with a 24-5 record in D-III action.

Tuslaw scored five runs in the third inning and East could never recover.

Macaira Fox had a two-run double, Lillian Buchur had a RBI double and Kylie Johnson added a RBI single in the inning for the Mustangs.

East got one run in the fourth inning.

Kalli Teeters started things with a walk and went to third on Jacqueline Kadel’s double.

Kyleigh Kirby followed with a sacrifice fly to score Teeters.

East nearly added another run in the fifth inning.

Kayly Fetters double and Rachel Haak ran for her.

Abigail Kadel followed with single, but Fox’s throw from centerfield to catcher Mirian Peterson nipped Haak at the plate.

Jadyn Bair would have a pinch-hit double for East in the seventh inning, but they could not score.

Abigail Kadel was 2-for-3 for the Vikings.

Kirby pitched a nine-hitter, striking out two and walking one.

Meridith Rankl pitched a six-hitter for Tuslaw, striking out 11 and walking one.

Str. Franklin 10,

Bradford 1

The Bradford softball team finished at 23-6 after making a run all the to the D-IV state semifinals in defense of last year’s state title.

Hayley Reiger hit a three-run homer in the second inning as Strasburg-Franklin — who went on to win its eighth state title — jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

Bradford was hurt by four errors as the Tigers added three runs in the third and three more in the seventh inning.

Bradford got one run in the fifth inning.

Alani Canan and Izzy Hamilton singled and Austy Miller singled Canan in.

Alani Canan — who was 2-for-3 with a double — doubled in the seventh inning, but was stranded.

Nylani Beireis pitched a 12-hitter, striking out three and walking four.

For Strasburg-Franklin, Amanda Spidell pitched a four-hitter, striking out nine and walking three.