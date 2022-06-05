Troy Legends improve to 3-1 with win over Richmond Rodrunners

TROY — The Troy Post 43 Legends 18U team scored 11 runs in the first three innings in a 12-4 win over Richmond Post 315 Roadrunners Thursday.

Troy took a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Gavin Martin was hit by a pitch and Aaron Bostic walked.

Casey Kelley had a two-run single and Jaxon Hills had a two-run triple.

Troy added five more in the second to make it 9-0.

Jake Kramer, Kale Francis and Martin walked to load the bases.

Bostic drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-0.

Tucker Miller had a RBI single, Kelly had a fielder’s choice to score a run and Garrett LeMaster had a two-run single.

After Richmond scored three runs in the third inning, Troy got two of them back in the home third inning.

Kramer had a double and Francis had a sacrifice fly to score Kramer.

Martin had a single and would come around to score on Bostic’s RBI single.

Troy scored on an error in the fifth to make it 12-3.

Richmond scored a run in the seventh, but when a second runner tried to score on the play, centerfielder Dalton Dawes threw a strike to Kramer at home for the out to end the game.

Kramer was 2-for-3 and Kelley had three RBIs.

Bostic, LeMaster and Hill all had two RBIs.

Ethan Dirksen, Gabe Nichols, Levi Polen, Wesley Nidzgorski and Bostic combined on a six-hitter, walking eight and striking out eight.