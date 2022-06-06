Canal Music Fest set for Saturday, June 11

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council will present the 2022 Canal Music Fest on Saturday, June 11, at 6 p.m. at City Park in Tipp City.

This year’s event is presented by Edison State Community College and Thrivent Financial Associate Matt Buehrer and will feature “Head Games — The Foreigner Tribute,” local favorite “Stranger” and Tipp City’s own Zach Nelson.

Food and beverages will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Vendors joining the festival this year include Buckeye Burgers, El Buen Taco, Homestead Spud, Long’s Concessions, Pa’s Pork, Raging Bull Wood Fired Pizza, Susie’s Big Dipper, Balasko’s Kettle Corn and Kona Ice. Skull Dollz Face Painting and Happy Clown/Ranger Vic will also be onsite.

“We are happy to be out from under the COVID cloud, at least for the most part,” Amy Barr, co-chair of the annual event said. “Planning for this year’s event has been much easier than last year. While we are still mindful of health and safety concerns, we are confident that we can return to our standard Canal Music Fest format and are happy to be hosting special guests, ‘Head Games–The Foreigner Tribute’ who will be coming in from New York City.”

Head Games are New York’s original Foreigner tribute band. With over 10 years’ experience, they are a high-powered rock outfit from the NYC area that embodies all the flash and glam the 70’s and 80’s era of Foreigner is known for. With hits like Cold As Ice, Hotblooded, Feels Like the First Time, Waiting for A Girl Like You and mega-hit I Want to Know What Love Is — Head Games performs all the Foreigner classics with the same authenticity that made the legendary band so successful.

The Canal Music Fest is free and open to the public. There will be 50/50 raffle tickets available for purchase. No coolers or backpacks are permitted. The event will be held rain or shine, and attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs or blankets, along with family and friends, to the Canal Music Fest.

Attendees can enter from Parkwood Drive, where free parking will be available. Additional information and directions can be found at www.canalmusicfest.com or at facebook.com/CanalMusicFest.

The Canal Music Fest thanks the TCAAC and event supporters including Joseph Airport Toyota, Regal Rexnord, WYSO, Hamler-Gingrich Insurance, Kettering Health, Park National Bank, Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center, Tipp Center, Dave Arbogast Buick GMC, Drew Cloud/Allstate, Holiday Inn Express, J & L Wood Products, MetroNet, Monroe Federal, Pickrel Schaeffer & Eberling, and Voss Honda, as well as a long list of bronze sponsors.