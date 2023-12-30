Bradford Public Library announces events for 2024

Bradford — Happy New Year! The staff of the Bradford Public Library are excited about what is to come in 2024. Here is what they have planned to start the year off!

The Bradford Public Library is excited to announce a new program starting in January called “Terrific Tuesdays!” Each week of the month will feature special programming for specific age groups.

The first Tuesday of each month will be for Preschoolers, the second week for children grades K-5, the third week will be for teens in grades 6 to 12, and will wrap up the month with a family night on the fourth Tuesday. We will kick off this year with a Preschool New Year’s Dance Party on January 2 from 2 to 3 p.m. Preschoolers will enjoy dancing along to the music and playing some of our instruments!

On Jan. 4, the Nifty Needlers will have their first meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. This informal group is open to anyone who enjoys fiber arts of all kinds. Bring along quilting, embroidery, knitting, crocheting, cross-stitching, or other sewing projects for inspiration and motivation. All ages are welcome! The Nifty Needlers will meet the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m.

Jan. 9 will feature BINGO for students in grades K to 5 from 3:30-4:30. Join after school for a snack and some BINGO fun!

Preschool Story will resume meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon. Registrations are required and are available at the circulation desk. In this six-week session, they will focus on learning all about winter. Each session includes stories, crafts, large motor and fine motor activities, math, sequencing, and patterns to prepare your child for Kindergarten. Call to sign up your young learner today.

The STEAM Workshop for Homeschoolers will meet on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. Children will be talking about snow and engineering an igloo! The STEAM workshops are free and open for any homeschooler grades 1 to 8, and no registration is needed.

Senior Citizens will play cards on Thursday, Jan. 11, and January 25 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. All are welcome to join them.

Jan.16 will be the first Puzzle Swap! Bring in your gently used puzzles, making sure they have all their pieces, please, any time between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Participants may take home the same number they bring in. Join us for a free way to recycle your old puzzles and go home with something new!

Additionally, on Jan. 16 there will be a teen event for grades 6 to 12 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Snacks will be provided.

The Just Glue It Craft of the Month will also meet on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., where guests will craft 2 book stacks….one hardcover and one paperback. The hardcover set will be decorated for Valentine’s Day using paint and stamps. There will be decorating the soft cover set with decoupage paper with nature inspiration. The class fee, payable on the night of the program, will be just $5. Registration is required, and the class is limited to 24 participants. Registrations will be available starting on Jan. 2.

BINGO will return on Thursday, January 18, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. BINGO is free to play, and no registration is required.

The library will wrap up the month on Jan. 23 with a family board game night from 6 to 7 p.m. There will be an assortment of games for all ages…bring the whole family and play something new together or against another family. Light snacks will be provided at each event. No registration is necessary. A different set of activities will be offered each month!

The winter reading challenge is well underway. To participate, simply fill out a slip for each book you have finished and place it in the appropriate container by the circulation desk. The name of a winner for each of the three age divisions based on the number of books read. A second chance drawing of all other names will be held as well. The Challenge ends on Feb. 16, and winners will be announced on Feb. 19.

Just a reminder that as the temperatures start to fall, the Bradford Public Library welcomes anyone to come in if they need a warm place to be. In addition to coming in to read, one could browse the nice selection of magazines and newspapers, craft something in the Innovation Station, research their genealogy for free on Ancestry.com, take a walk through history in our R.E. Perry History Room, or relax and work on our community puzzle. There is a little something for everyone!

Please watch for new workshops and classes in the coming month. Call the Bradford Public Library at 937-448-2612 for more information on upcoming events.