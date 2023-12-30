Stonyridge Veterinary Service makes Miami County Animal Shelter donation

Miami County Animal Shelter Director Rob Craft, center left, receives a donation from Stonyridge Veterinary Service staff members Shelby Larck, far left, Chelsea Horton, left, Mary Dudley, center right, Lindsey Batton, right, and Deedee Barker, far right, on Thursday, Dec. 21. Courtesy | Stonyridge Veterinary Service Stonyridge Veterinary Service donated 1,000 lbs. of dog and cat food, 60 Kong enrichment toys and 10 blankets to the Miami County Animal Shelter on Thursday, Dec. 21. Courtesy | Stonyridge Veterinary Service

TROY — Stonyridge Veterinary Service, a Thrive Pet Healthcare partner, recently donated 1,000 lbs. of dog and cat food, as well as 60 Kong enrichment toys and 10 blankets, to the Miami County Animal Shelter. The hospital had transitioned recently to a new pet food vendor. As a result, they had a surplus of nutritious food from their previous vendor. They chose to donate the food, toys and blankets to the Miami County Animal Shelter.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated team at the Miami County Animal Shelter for their tireless efforts in providing permanent, loving homes to homeless pets,” Stonyridge Veterinary Service Practice Manager, Mary Dudley, said. “It brings us immense joy to play a part in enhancing the well-being of these homeless pets through our donation of nourishing food, comforting toys, and cozy blankets.”

Stonyridge Veterinary Service is located at 500 Stonyridge Ave. More information can be found online at www.thrivepetcare.com.