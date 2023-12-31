Weekend Wrestling Roundup

MEDINA — The Miami East wrestling team finished 13th at the Medina Invitational.

Four Viking wrestlers placed in the tournament.

Spencer Shore (112) led the Vikings, finishing third.

He went 6-1, with three pins and a tech fall.

Drake Bennett (215) finished fifth.

He went 4-2 with two pins and a major decision.

Hudson Randall (106) finished seventh.

He was 4-2 with a tech fall and a pin.

Hunter Randall (165) finished eighth.

He was 3-3 with two pins and a major decision.

GIRLS

Three Vikings

place at Watkins

ETNA — Three Miami East wrestlers placed at the Watkins Memorial Girls Wrestling Tournament Saturday.

Kira Cole (130) led the Vikings with a second-place finish.

She went 5-1, pinning her way to the title match with five pins before losing a 5-0 decision.

Kolbi Alexander (170) finished fifth.

She went 4-1 with four pins.

Maryn Gross (145) finished eighth.

She went 2-3 with two pins.