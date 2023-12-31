Weekend Wrestling Roundup

MEDINA — The Miami East wrestling team finished 13th at the Medina Invitational.
Four Viking wrestlers placed in the tournament.
Spencer Shore (112) led the Vikings, finishing third.
He went 6-1, with three pins and a tech fall.
Drake Bennett (215) finished fifth.
He went 4-2 with two pins and a major decision.
Hudson Randall (106) finished seventh.
He was 4-2 with a tech fall and a pin.
Hunter Randall (165) finished eighth.
He was 3-3 with two pins and a major decision.
GIRLS
Three Vikings
place at Watkins
ETNA — Three Miami East wrestlers placed at the Watkins Memorial Girls Wrestling Tournament Saturday.
Kira Cole (130) led the Vikings with a second-place finish.
She went 5-1, pinning her way to the title match with five pins before losing a 5-0 decision.
Kolbi Alexander (170) finished fifth.
She went 4-1 with four pins.
Maryn Gross (145) finished eighth.
She went 2-3 with two pins.