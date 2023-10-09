Bradford Pumpkin show set Oct. 10-14

The Bradford Railroaders High School Marching Band leads the parade down Miami Street on the opening night of the 2022 Bradford Pumpkin Show. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photo

By Eamon Baird

BRADFORD — An annual tradition returns this week as the village prepares to host the Bradford Pumpkin Show Tuesday, Oct. 10, through Saturday, Oct. 14.

The 94th Annual Pumpkin Show starts at 4 p.m. on Tuesday with midway carnival games, food vendors, and a beer pumpkin patch tent open until 9 p.m. A parade will be at 7 p.m., with the prince and princess contest to follow immediately afterward.

Other events on Tuesday will include the pumpkin diaper derby and pumpkin city run, which starts at 5:30 p.m. at the north stage at the corner of Oakwood Street and Miami Avenue. The cutest baby voting will be open from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

According to the Pumpkin Show’s website, events and activities planned for Wednesday, Oct. 11, include the 17th annual Little Miss and Master Pumpkin Pageant at 4:30 p.m. on the north stage, in addition to the parade at 7 p.m. immediately followed by the Miss Pumpkin Queen Contest.

Entries for the bake-a-pumpkin contest will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Clark’s Pizza House.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, the Pumpkin Show will host the annual kiddie tractor pull. A parade will be held at 7 p.m., followed by a cheerleading competition on the north stage. Rides and games will run from 4 to 10 p.m.; the pumpkin beer tent will be open from 4 to 9 p.m.

The Pumpkin Show opens at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. It will feature the school parade at 1:30 p.m. It will feature preschool and elementary children, high school organizations, the football team, cheerleaders, homecoming court, and more. The big wheel race will be held at 4:30 p.m. with registration from 4 to 4:15 p.m.; rides and games will be open from 1 to 11 p.m., and the pumpkin beer tent will be open until 9 p.m.

The Pumpkin Show will end with a full day of events and activities on Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning with the annual Pumpkin City Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other events and activities planned will include:

• Noon — Craft show opens.

• Noon — Beer and pumpkin patch tent opens.

• Noon — The pet and novelty parade.

• 2 p.m. — The cutest baby contest will be on the north stage.

• 4 p.m. — Extravaganza parade begins.

• 5 p.m. — The smash-a-pumpkin contest on the north stage.

• 10 p.m. — The lucky pumpkin sweepstakes contest drawing will be on the north stage.

Tickets for the smash-a-pumpkin contest and the lucky pumpkin sweepstakes are available all week. Rides and games will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday; the pumpkin patch beer tent will be open until 9 p.m.

Confetti will be available immediately after the parades on Tuesday and Thursday, Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, will be designated “No Confetti” Day. Sunglasses or other eye protection are recommended for small children when confetti is used.

The pumpkin show will take place in downtown Bradford, near 115 N. Miami Ave. For more information, visit http://www.bradfordpumpkinshow.org/index.html.