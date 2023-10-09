PHS fall concert set for Oct. 15

PIQUA — The Piqua High School Vocal Department will present its annual fall concert on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 2:30 p.m. in the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts.

The choirs are conducted by Tom Westfall. The accompanist for the choirs is Carol Palmer.

The women’s chorus will perform “Sing and Rejoice!” by Russell Robinson, “Life Has Loveliness” by Greg Gilpin, and “Ticket to the Kingdom,” a modern-day spiritual by Donald Moore.

The men’s chorus will present “Jenny Kissed Me” by Ruth Morris Gray and “Who Will Be a Witness?,” a traditional spiritual arranged by Moore. The men will also perform “The Buckeye Battle Cry/Across the Field”, and “The Piqua Pep Song” by Philip P. Gates.

The Concert Choir will take the stage with “Jubilate, Exsultate!” by Victor C. Johnson, “The Salley Gardens’ Red, Red Rose” arranged by Joseph Martin, and “Ain’t No Windin’ in the Road” by Gilpin. They will conclude their portion of the concert with the “Piqua Alma Mater” by Gates. This concert is free and open to the public.