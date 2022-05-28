Bradford softball headed back to Final Four after win over Russia

FAIRBORN — Bradford High School softball will defend their Division IV title at Firestone Stadium in Akron after knocking off Russia 3-1 Saturday at Wright State University.

Bradford will play Stasburg Franklin in the state semifinals at 10 a.m. Friday.

Bradford coach Shon Schaffer said this year’s win feels different than last year’s.

“This one feels better than the first one. I don’t think anybody thought we could (reach state semifinals),” Schaffer said.

Russia started the scoring in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Russia got a runner on first. Junior Reese Goubeaux scored the runner with a two out double to take the 1-0 lead.

Bradford tried to respond.

The bases were loaded with two outs in the top of the fourth.

The Railroaders couldn’t get a run in to tie it.

However, Bradford didn’t waste anytime in the top of the fifth. WOAC softball player of the year Austy Miller hit a triple Despite a runner on third base and no outs, the Railroaders couldn’t take the lead.

However, the run gave the Railroaders the life they needed to start putting runs on the board.

“I knew we were going to roll. We’re one of those teams where once we get rolling, we score in bunches,” Schaffer said. “She (Russia pitcher Makena Hoying) did a really good job of keeping us off-balance. We couldn’t score a ton, but we scored enough.”

Bradford took the lead in the next inning.

Junior Izzy Hamilton, a member of the All-WOAC second team, hit a two-out RBI single to take the lead, 2-1.

Russia had multiple chances to extend or tie the game. The Raiders had runners in scoring position in the fourth through the sixth inning. First team All-WOAC member senior Nylani Beireis kept getting out of those jams with the help of her defense.

“I had to make sure I was throwing my spots. If I didn’t I knew I had a great defense behind me,” Beireis said.

Schaffer said he was proud of his pitcher to get out of those jams. It’s something she has done all season.

The Railroaders scored an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Senior Lex Barhorst hit an RBI single to dead center, extending Bradford’s lead, 3-1.

Beireis finished the job with a strikeout to end Russia’s season. She finished the game with two strikeouts and allowed six hits.