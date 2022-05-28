Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

May 6

• East of Chicago Pizza, 1560 Covington Ave., Piqua: Follow-Up Inspection.

Critical: Written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented. Observed the Person-In-Charge (PIC) not following their own policy to discard commercially made sauces within 7 days. PIC stated that they would amend their policy and begin to follow the manufacturer’s best by date for commercially made sauces.

Critical; repeat: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. Informed PIC of food safety practices to mitigate future critical violations.

Critical; repeat: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe food cooling. Informed PIC that cooling is to occur from 135F to 70F in 2 hours and from 70F to 41F or below in 4 hours.

Repeat: Observed employee beverages stored above RTE tomatoes in the walk-in cooler. PIC stated that from now on, all employee beverages will be placed into a durable plastic container to prevent contamination of food products.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed the exterior walk-in cooler thermometer in disrepair. Repair so that the thermometer is functional and accurate.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed a general state of uncleanliness throughout the facility in regard to equipment door handles, gaskets, exterior surfaces, interior surfaces, shelving, and storage racks. Clean at a frequency to prevent such accumulations.

Repeat: Backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. PIC was unable to provide documentation proving backflow service at the time of inspection.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed the following: 1. Damage to walls 2. Cracked floor tiles PIC stated that maintenance has plans to fix the damaged wall and implement FRP.

Repeat: Mops dried improperly. Observed a mop not hung to dry. Hang dry mops to ensure adequate air drying is achieved.

Repeat: Ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed acoustic ceiling tiles above the kitchen and in the restroom. PIC has begun the process of replacing with vinyl ceiling tiles. It is a work in progress.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

PIC: duties – ensure employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report their health information – Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. A copy of the health policy was given to the PIC at the time of inspection.

Hands and arms: when to wash – Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed food employees change tasks without washing hands multiple times over the course of the inspection. Informed PIC that hand-washing is required when changing tasks to prevent contamination of food products and surfaces.

Ready-to-eat, time/temperature controlled for safety food – date marking – Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed the following: 1. Pizza sauce in the reach-in cooler 2. Bacon bits in the reach-in cooler Informed PIC that any TCS foods held for more than 24 hours must be date marked.

Food storage containers – identified with common name of food – Working food containers not properly labeled. Observed multiple working food containers not identified with a label. Label accordingly so that they can be easily recognzied.

Equipment and utensils – air-drying required – Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Observed pizza pans stored while not fully air dried (wet nesting).

Food equipment – certification and classification – Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed a residential microwave in the facility. Remove or designate as employee only.

Sanitizing solutions – testing devices – No sanitizer test kit available. No test strips for the dish machine or 3-compartment sink were on site at the time of inspection. Acquire bleach (chlorine) test strips for your dish machine and quaternary ammonium test strips for your 3-compartment sink. The dish machine should test between 50 – 100ppm while the 3-compartment sink should test between 200-400ppm.

Cleanliness of equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils – Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed the prep sink with a used whisk stored inside. The prep-sink should be designated for washing produce only. Washing/rinsing of utensils is not an approved use. Instructed PIC that prep-sink is to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized before use.

Backflow prevention – air gap – Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed an insufficient air gap on the prep sink. Alter the pipe so that it is at least 2-4 inches above the water inlet (twice the diameter of the pipe).

Comments: At the time of inspection, PIC stated that they would contact ODA by 5/9/22 to obtain proper registration for pizza distribution to schools.

A new microwave has been implemented in the facility.

Remember to send the Person-In-Charge Food Safety certifications attained by your employees to the email above once completed, no later than 5/14/22 as agreed upon at the last inspection.

It was found that the backflow for your facility has not been serviced since 2015. Please contact your landlord and ensure annual service.

Overall, the facility has improved their practices in food safety and illness prevention. Continue to keep up the improvements.

• Washington Primary, 800 N. Sunset Dr., Piqua: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments: No violations at time of inspection. Facility was observed clean and orderly.

• Edison State Dining, 1973 Edison Dr., Piqua: Follow-Up Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Consumer advisory – Consumer is not properly advised of the risk of consuming raw or undercooked animal foods.

Comments: Photos of a consumer advisory added to the chalk board menu were provided. Based on this, an on-site re-inspection to check on this critical violation did not occur.

• Haren’s Market, 2 E. Main St., Troy: Standard/Process Review Inspection.

Critical: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. Discussed proper food safety procedures with the PIC to mitigate future critical violations.

Critical: Observed no verifiable health policy at the time of inspection. A copy will be sent with this report.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. A copy will be sent with this report.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Foods from unapproved sources. Observed a bag of incorrectly labeled Purebred coffee. After informing PIC, the bag was voluntarily removed from sale.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and concentration. Observed sanitizer below 200ppm with a temperature of 100F. After informing the PIC, the sanitizer temperature was decreased to 70F and concentration raised to 200ppm.

Repeat: Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Observed utensils not being fully air dried before storage (wet nesting). Ensure air drying is complete before storage of utensils.

Unapproved cleaning method for floors. Observed dry cleaning with a broom and dustpan. Floors shall be cleaned using wet methods only to prevent the kick up of dust and other contaminants into the air.

Comments:

Food Process Reviewed: Chili

PIC stated the following procedure for their chili: They begin by pulling the ground chix from the walk-in cooler at 41F or less. PIC then cooks the ground chix to 155F, adds black beans, corn, tomatoes, and spices to the chili mix. After cooking to 155F, the chili is placed into shallow pans and stored in the walk-in to begin the cooling process. PIC stated that cooling occurs from 135F to 70F in 2 hours or less and from 70F to 41F in 4 hours or less. When the chili is pulled from the walk-in for future orders, it is reheated to 165F for 15 seconds before serving.