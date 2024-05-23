Bradford, Troy Christian win D-IV district baseball titles

HOUSTON — The Bradford baseball team rallied from a 4-0 deficit to defeat Newton 7-5 Wednesday in a D-IV district championship game at Houston High School.

Bradford, 19-9, will play Troy Christian at 2 p.m. Thursday at Princeton High School in the regional semifinals.

Newton closes the season at 23-6.

The Indians had taken a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Brady Downing had a RBI single and Brady Wackler followed with a two-run single.

Newton added a run in the second inning to make it 4-0.

Bradford scored three runs in the third to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Trey Schmelzer had a two-run double and Landon Wills had a RBI single.

Wills added a two-run single in the fifth to give Bradford a 5-4 lead.

Newton tied it at 5-5 in the home fifth when Ty Schauer scored on a bunt by Wackler and an error.

It was still tied 5-5 in the seventh when Wills drilled a two-run, two out single to give Bradford a 7-5 lead.

Owen Canan set the Indians down in the home seventh to finish off the win.

Wills was 3-for-4 for Bradford with five RBIs and Garrett Trevino was 2-for-4.

Wills and Canan combined on a five-hitter, striking out nine and walking five.

Schauer was 3-for-3 with a double for Newton and Wackler was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Austin Tippie also had a double.

Schauer pitched an eight-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Troy Christian 8,

Fort Loramie 0

VERSAILLES — The Troy Christian baseball team knocked off Fort Loramie 8-0 in D-IV district championship game at Versailles High School Wednesday.

Troy Christian, 10-15, will play Bradford in a D-IV regional semifinal at 2 p.m. Thursday at Princeton High School.

Carson Dyer pitched a one-hitter for Troy Christian, with 10 strikeouts and five walks.

Camden Koukal had a RBI double in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie.

Jake Grossnickle would draw a bases loaded walk to force in a run and make it 2-0.

Andrew Knostman would add a RBI single to make it 3-0.

Koukal blasted a two-run homer in the fifth inning to make it 5-0.

Grossnickle had a RBI double in the sixth to make it 6-0, Grossnickle would score on a wild pitch and Troy Christian would add another run on an error to make it 8-0.

Koukal was 2-for-4 in the game with three RBIs, William Twiss was 2-for-4, Grossnickle was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Marcum O’Neal also had a double.