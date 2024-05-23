Miami East softball advances to regional title game with 10-0 win over Bethel-Tate Wednesday

Miami East softball is one game from returning to the D-III state tournament

CENTERVILLE — The Miami East softball team kept on rolling in a D-III regional semifinal against Bethel-Tate Wednesday at Centerville High School, winning 10-0 in five innings.

The Vikings, 22-3, will play 21-6 Baltimore Liberty-Union at 5 p.m. Friday for the regional title.

It was East’s second straight run-rule win and third straight trip to the regional finals — but the Vikings are not done yet.

“It is pretty impressive (three straight regional finals),” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “But, these girls are not satisfied. They want to get back to state (where they played two years ago).”

And Kadel said it would take their best game.

“Liberty-Union is a good team,” he said. “It is probably going to be a low scoring game. We are going to have to find a way to scrape a few runs across and play a clean game (on defense).”

Miami East jumped out with four runs in the first inning and never looked back.

“We got off to a pretty good start,” Kadel said.

Reagan Howell brought the first run in on a fielder’s choice and Abigail Kadel followed with a RBI single.

After Abigail Kadel stole third and Kylie Gentis stole second, Jaila Thurman drilled a two-run single to make it 4-0.

In the second, Whitni Enis singled, moved to second on Jacqueline Kadel’s sacrifice bunt and scored on a single by Howell.

East added four runs in the fourth to make it 9-0.

Madison Maxson singled in a run, two runs scored on errors and Jadyn Bair added a sacrifice fly.

In the fifth, Abigail Kadel had a sacrifice fly to score Enis with the final run.

Jacqueline Kadel pitched a three-hitter, striking out six and walking two.

Howell was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Abigail Kadel and Thurman were 2-for-3 with two RBIs each, Enis was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and Jacqueline Kadel was 2-for-3.

“We have been pretty balanced all year,” Kadel said.

And now they find themselves one game from a goal they set at the beginning of the season.