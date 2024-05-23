Strobel wins discus to earn state berth at D-I regional; Green, Baker third and fourth in shot put going to Friday’s finals

Troy’s Devon Strobel lets fly with the discus Wednesday in Wayne D-I regional meet at Welcome Staadium. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Tayana Green puts the shot in prelims Wednesday. She is in third going to Friday’s finals. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Kiyah Baker puts the shot Wednesday in prelims. She is in fourth place going to Friday’s finals. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Will Strong soars through the air in the long jump. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

DAYTON — Another week.

Another impressive performance from Troy discus thrower Devon Strobel.

Strobel remained undefeated on the season at te D-I regional at Welcome Stadium Wednesday.

“This is the third time I have throw down here,” Strobel said about Welcome Stadium where the state meet will be next week. “I do (feel comfortable here).”

He showed that on his opening throw, which would be the winning one of 182-8.

Richard Obioha of Moeller was second with a throw of 170-6.

“I looked forward to it,” Strobel said of competing against another strong thrower. “I can’t wait for state to throw against the Olentangy kid (Cj Hanna, who threw 196-6 at his district meet). He has had some big throws.”

But, ther eis no question about his goal next week.

“Definitely,” Strobel said. “There is pressure (to win state) for sure, but I am looking forward to it.”

Tippecanoe Gavin Romberger finished ninth in the discus with a put of 146-0.

Tipp’s Will Strong finished sixth in the long jump with a distance of 21-4 1-2 and Troy’s TJ Murray tied for sixth in the pole vault, clearing 13-0.

Troy’s 3,200 relay (Ryan Gillig, Gavin Romberger, Chet Snyder, Garret Williams), finished 12th in 8:34.04 and before weather stopped things, Troy’s Braeden Verceles qualified for the finals in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.21.

The girls shot put finals will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday after weather stopped the meet Wednesday.

Going into finals, Tatyana Green and Kiyah Baker of Troy are both in position to qualify for state.

Baker had a put of 36-11 1-4 on her first attemptand that has her in fourth going to the finals.

Green was a little more dramatic.

It came down to her final attempt in prelims and she delivered with a put of 37-1 1-2 to move into third place.

The Troy girls finished 12th in the 3,200 relay and Tippecanoe finished 13th.

For Troy, Fiona Battle, Isabel Westerheide, Kiley Kitta and Rhiann Otis were timed in 10:25.91 and Tippecanoe’s Leda Anderson, Lucia Ranly, Gracie Wead and Isabella Mahl were timed in 10:25.95.

TROY D-III

TROY — The Troy D-III meet was shortened by weather as well, but two girls earned trips to state in the high jump.

Troy Christian’s Elisabeth Waltz won the event, clearing 5-3 and Lehman Catholic’s Daria Lee finished third, also clearing 5-3.

Both meets will be completed Friday.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]