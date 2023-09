Bradford High School has announced its 2023 homecoming court, which includes in the front row from left to right: Brooklyn Crickmore, Savannah Lingo, Izabella Painter, Tegan Canan and Alani Canan. In the back row from left to right is: Tucker Miller, Garrett Trevino, Landen Wills, Eric Kenner and Hudson Hill. The Homecoming Dance will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, at the school.

Submitted photo | Bradford Exempted Village School District