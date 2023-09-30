Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:25 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Incarceration Facility on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-11:42 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at the Hampshire Company on North state Route 66 in Washington Township.

-10:14 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2500 block of Landman Mill Road in Washington Township.

-9:21 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 11000 block of west US Route 36 in Newberry Township.

WEDNESDAY

-4:44 a.m.: prisoner escape. Deputies responded to a report of a furloughed inmate who left Upper Valley Medical Center on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. Escape charges were filed.

TUESDAY

-9:33 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2000 block of Rangeline Road in Union Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.