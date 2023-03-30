Bradford’s Brewer to play volleyball for Asbury University

BRADFORD — Bradford High School senior Bella Brewer recnetly made her college choice official.

Brewer has decided to further her athletic and academic career at Asbury University and signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for the Eagles.

Brewer, a setter for the Railroaders and DCVB, said the choice of Asbury was an easy one.

“I love that I will be able to get a Christ centered education and play the sport I love,” Brewer said.

She will be majoring in Early Childhood Education with a minor in Religious Studies.

“Bella is an extremely hard worker and I believe she will do a great job for the Eagles,” Bradford coach Alisha Apple said.

As a senior, Bella led the Roaders in all defensive categories, and broke school records for aces/match (13) and career aces (56).

Bella plays JO volleyball for Darke County Volleyball Club, under the direction of Holly Holtzman.