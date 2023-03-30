Troy boys tennis off to 2-0 start

TROY — Youth is being served for the Troy tennis team in the early going this season.

Troy followed up a 5-0 win over Springfield with a 4-1 win over Beavercreek B Wednesday.

Tuesday’s match with Greenville got started, but was stopped by hail and rain.

The Trojans will get another test Saturday at the Schroeder Invitational.

“I think we are doing well,” Troy boys tennis coach Mark Goldner said. “We had some good competition tonight.”

The Trojans were in control from the start in singles.

Yasashi Masunaga defeated Jay Panchal 6-3, 6-2, Kellen Nichols topped Brian Yamada 6-2, 6-0 and Michael Burns defeated Nate Christy 6-1, 6-0.

“I think Yasashi (Masunaga) struggled a little bit with the conditions,” Goldner said. “It was pretty windy earlier. But, he got it done. Certainly, all three of our singles players played really well.”

Both doubles matches were tightly contested.

Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead lost 7-5, 7-6 (1) to Hunter and Talor Schlay and Adam Harris and Parth Rajput rallied for a 6-7 (1), 7-5, 10-5 (super tiebreaker) win over Akesh Boomseman and Ryan Hunt.

“That was a good win for those guys,” Goldner said. “Neither of our doubles teams quit. They battled the whole night.”

In the match with Springfield, the Trojans didn’t dropa set.

In singles, Masunaga defeated Owen Dooley 6-0, 6-0; Nichols defeated Miles Dooley 6-0, 6-3 and Burns defeated Henry McGregor 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Gluck and Whitehead defeated Ethan Sorenson and Yozef Avarado 6-0, 6-1 and Nathan Miller and Rajput defeated Hiben Eltwk and Mason Meisner 6-1, 6-3.

Milton-Union 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — In another match Wednesday, Milton-Union picked up a road win over Lehman Catholic.

“We were without Joe Pannapara, our number one singles player,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “So, we had to move our lineup around a lot, but our guys fought hard against a very good Milton-Union team. When we get Joe back we will be fine and we got a lot of guys their first varsity action tonight.”

In singles, Ben Iddings defeated Javier Salvador 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Kress defeated Logan Linson 6-0, 6-0; and Tommy Ryerson defeated Tommy Lins 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Titus Copp and Tyler Combs defeated Luke Courtad and Alvaro Bullon 6-2, 6-1 and Mason Grudich and Braden Schaurer defeated Thomas White and Adam Flood 6-1, 6-0.

