Troy boys, girls track teams sweep Troy Relays

TROY — The Troy boys and girls track teams swept the Troy Relays Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Troy boys scored 112.5, followed by Vandalia-Butler with 104 and Miami East with 85.

Winning for Troy were the 1,600 relay (Gavin Hutchinson, Luke Plaisier, Kyle McCord, Noah Zink), 4:52.35; the 800 relay (Colin Stoltz, Creighton Verceles, Luke Harnish, Braeden Verceles), 1:34.30; and the 4,000 distance medley (Hutchinson, Chet Snyder, Plaisier, McCord), 10:27.0.

Devin Strobel led Troy to wins in both the shot put and discus, with best individual throw and put respectively.

Strobel’s distance in the shot put was 44-7.75 and he was joined by Max Chipley and Kyle Knorpp for the win.

His distance in the discus was 155-11 and he was joined by Yan Carlo Fuentes and Kyle Knorpp for the win.

Troy’s Ethan Martin and Miami East’s Josh Amheiser tied for first the top individual vault in pole vault, clearing 13-6.

Miami East also won the Swedish Sprint Medley, 2:07.61 and the 1,600 relay, 3:37.29.

Troy girls scored 134, followed by Vandalia-Butler 81 and Miami East 77.25.

Winning for Troy were the 400 shuttle hurdles, 1:11.90; the 1,000 Swedish Sprint Medley, 2:2511; the 400 relay, 51.23 and the 3,200 Steeplechase, 11:16.22.

Ruth Perry, Maddison Manson and Hannah Steggemann combined for a win in the 300 hurdles.

Lena Walker, Day’onna Harris, Kiyah Baker and Josie Kleinhenz combined for a win in the Ironwoman relay, 60.94.

Tatyana Green led Troy to a win in the shot put, with the best put of 35-5 1-2 and teamed with Baker and Harris for the win.

Kleinhenz, Walker and Baker teams up for a win in the discus.

Aubrey Jones led Troy to a win in the long jump, with the best jump of 15-3 1-2.

She teamed with Lily Anderson and Allana Bolden for the win.

Hannah Duff led Troy to a win in the pole vault, with the best vault of 9-0.

She teamed with Ally Wolfe and Alyssa Kern.

Meg Gilliland led Miami East to a tie for first in the high jump, with the second best jump of 4-9.

She teamed with Kylee McKinney and Anna Rowley for the win.

Miami East Shelby Preston had the best throw in the discus with a distance of 114-5.