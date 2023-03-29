Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-5:41 p.m.: prisoner escape. Deputies received a message from jail staff that a furloughed inmate had escaped from the Upper Valley Medical Center without immediately returning to jail.

-3:03 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 5000 block of East Loy Road in Fletcher.

-7:16 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Flory Cabinetry on Myers Road in Newton Township. An enclosed work trailer was reported stolen from the driveway.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.