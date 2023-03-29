Tipp City Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-8:31 p.m.: suspicious. Police found a vehicle with its lights on in the unit block of West State Route 571. Keyholder advised he was driving it earlier and left the lights on.

-7:00 p.m.: suspicious. Police warned a male for driving on a closed roadway in the unit block of Parkwood Drive.

-1:56 p.m.: illegal burning. Police responded to the unit block of Regency Square on a report of illegal burning.

-12:49 a.m.: drug offense. Police discovered marijuana in a vehicle during a probable cause search in the area of East Broadway Street and South First Street.

-12:19 a.m.: suspicious. Police received a report of a male walking in the city park after hours. Male subject was advised of the park hours.

SATURDAY

-7:43 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police received a report from the 500 block of West Main Street of a male driving an intoxicated female to the hospital where she began to attack him. The male did not want to press charges and the female was released to a friend.

-2:39 p.m.: domestic disturbance. Police responded to a report of domestic disturbance in the area of North Kinna Drive and Harmony Drive. The male subject, in a vehicle, struck a female who was in the vehicle with him. The male had an 8 month old child in the vehicle. Male assaulted the female and is charged with domestic violence and incarcerated. 8 month old was released to the female, who is the mother. Other offenses include felony assault and child abuse or neglect.

FRIDAY

-5:14 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of a theft of knives from the unit block of Weller Drive.

-2:49 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of North Hyatt Street. The roommate of the reporting party had taken the reporting party’s vehicle.

THURSDAY

-12:05 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud complaint from an individual who went to the police department, 260 S. Garber Drive, to make the report.

