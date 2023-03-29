Edison to recognize administrative professionals

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will recognize the contributions of office support staff for Administrative Professionals Day on Wednesday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The program is open to all office support professionals, including administrative assistants, executive assistants, office managers, and other employees who provide secretarial or administrative support for one or multiple supervisors.

Supervisors and managers of those administrative professionals are encouraged to attend with their valued employees.

“The Business Advisory Committee is excited to host our annual Administrative Professionals Day program back on the Piqua Campus this year, honoring administrative professionals for the 30th year,” said Marva Archibald, Assistant Professor of Business and Program Coordinator at Edison State. “Our guests look forward to this event each year where we celebrate the many contributions administrative professionals bring to the workplace.”

This year’s program includes breakfast, breakout sessions, interactive demonstration tables, and door prizes. Participants can attend two of four breakout sessions addressing pertinent topics. Sessions include “Cybersecurity/Selfie Culture,” “Dress for Success,” “Fun Leadership Building Games,” and “Response to Active Threats.”

Registration for the event costs $36. Register by midnight on April 15 at www.edisonohio.edu/admin.