ME FFA holds annual Parent-Member Banquet

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently held its 64th Annual Parent-Member Banquet. Approximately 300 parents, members, and guests were present at Miami East High School Gymnasium.

In 2023 the chapter was named a Gold Medal Chapter and a Top 10 Chapter in the state in the areas of Growing Leadership and Building Communities. The chapter was interviewed and results will be announced at the upcoming State FFA Convention.

This year, three officers, Fletcher Harris, Ayla Gilbert and Luke Brunke, submitted Officer Books for review at the State Evaluations. All three earned a gold rating. They will be recognized at the 2023 State FFA Convention.

Five seniors have participated in the Senior Capstone Experience where they learn through hands-on experiences with an agriculture company. Luke Brunke is working at Yingst Farms, Ethan Fine is working at Hodge Farms, Jillian Niswonger is working at Breezy Knoll Horse Farm, Matthew Osting is working at Lynn Alan Farms and Braden Zekas is working at Caven’s Meats.

FFA members are given the opportunity to earn four degrees during their membership in the organization. The first is the Greenhand Degree represented by a bronze pin. Students recognized who have reached the second degree presented the Chapter FFA Degree. 24 candidates met the minimum qualifications for this degree. The candidates were Haley Barnes, Hale Beck, Wyatt Black, Blake Boggess, Adrien Comer, Clayton Couser, Julia Couser, Lydia Durst, Rhylee Eichhorn, Katelyn Hall, Violet Hazard, Lacie Henry, Myah Jefferis, Haley Lane, Abigail Maxson, Connor Maxson, Lillian McClain, Cora Moore, Kat Niswonger, Wesley Penny, Karley Prosser, Jackson Shane, Dalton Schreadley and Caleb Staley.

The Honorary Chapter FFA Degree was given to Miami Valley Career Technology Center Agriculture Satellite Supervisor Jesse Maxfield.

Proficiency awards are designed to recognize the efforts of members who have outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience programs and have kept accurate records. Winners of the 2023 Chapter Proficiency Awards were: Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication — Wyatt Black, Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance – Wyatt Black, Ag Processing – Braden Zekas, Beef Production Entrepreneurship – Alaina Helsinger, Beef Production Placement – Cora Moore, Diversified Crop Production Placement – Matthew Osting, Diversified Livestock Production – Keira Kirby, Goat Production – Isaac Beal, Poultry Production – Alaina Helsinger, Sheep Production – Keira Kirby, Service Learning – Ayla Gilbert, Specialty Crop Production – Haley Barnes, and Swine Production Entrepreneurship – Rhylee Eichhorn.

Quality Supervised Agricultural Experience Programs are based on accurate record keeping and perfected record books. Students with outstanding record books in each of the classes were Freshman Jenna Taylor and Emma Hershberger, Sophomores Hale Beck and Haley Barnes, Juniors Jadyn Maingi and Jadyn Bair and Seniors Matthew Osting and Jillian Niswonger.

High scholastics are an important part of each high school student’s life. Results of the students with the highest academic records in their entire high school career include Agriculture, Food, & Natural Resources – Kaci Manns and Kirya Wise, Plant and Animal Science – Wyatt Black, Business Management – Ava Prince, and Business Management – Isaac Beal.

Keira Kirby, Dustin Winner, Jackson Shane, Emma Hershberger, Madison Maxson, Isaac Beal, Tenley Potter, Ava Skeens and Owen Heilman were recognized for selling over $1,000 worth of fruit during the chapter’s fruit sales. Keira Kirby was the highest selling fruit sales person. Abigail and Connor Maxson were recognized for being the highest selling family.

Elisabeth Norman was recognized for being the highest selling sales person in the strawberry sales. Addison Fine and Luke Robinson were recognized for being the highest selling family.

The American FFA Degree is the highest degree for a member to receive in the National FFA Organization. This degree will be bestowed upon graduates at the upcoming National FFA Convention. Chloe Gump, Katie Larson, Anthony Putnam, Emma Sutherly and Samuel Sutherly will receive their degree in November in Indianapolis, Ind.

The State FFA Degree is the highest degree received in the state. About 2 percent of the state’s FFA membership earns their State Degree. Sydney Brittain, Jillian Niswonger, Kendal Staley, Ayla Gilbert, Fletcher Harris, Alaina Helsinger, Reagan Howell, Kyle Larson, Jadyn Maingi, Madison Maxson and Ty Roeth will receive their degrees in May.

Additional Chapter Awards were the Star Greenhand Award to Madison Grube, the Excellence in Agriculture Award went to Luke Brunke, the Blue and Gold Award went to Adi Richter, the Star Chapter in Agribusiness was Kendal Staley, the Star Placement was Braden Zekas and the Star Chapter Farmer went to Isaac Beal.

The 2023-24 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Officers were installed. They are as follows: Sentinel Rhylee Eichhorn, Student Advisor Cora Moore, Reporter Reagan Howell, Treasurer Wyatt Black. Secretary Madison Maxson, Vice President Alaina Helsinger and President Fletcher Harris.