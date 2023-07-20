The Brandon Coleman Trio will close the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s 2023 Lucky Lemonade Concert Series with a performance in the Hayner courtyard at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25. Courtesy | Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY —The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s 2023 Lucky Lemonade Concert series will close with an appearance by the Brandon Coleman Trio on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30 pm.

Coleman performs and composes music that is intricate, personal, and cinematic. He has a unique guitar voice that is both accomplished and inventive. His compositions have a natural, improvisational sophistication with classic jazz syncopation, rhythms and chords. Joining him in the Hayner Courtyard is Matt Wiles on the upright bass and Jeff Mellott on drums. The trio can be found on Bandcamp and YouTube.

The Lucky Lemonade Concert series happens on Tuesdays in July at 7:30 pm. Concerts take place in the stone courtyard behind the Hayner and feature current, regional, original music. Lucky Lemonade Concerts are free and require no reservations.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of Hayner Events, please call 937-339-0457 or visit our website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.