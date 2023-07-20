By Sheryl Roadcap

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners accepted numerous quotes and authorized several purchases, as well as OK’d Miami County’s Department of Job and Family Services’ asphalt parking lot repair and seal project during their Tuesday morning meeting on July 18.

The quote accepted for Job & Family Services’ asphalt parking lot repair project was that of Cooper’s Blacktop of Ludlow. The project includes milling in areas where the asphalt has crumbled, hot pour rubber to fill cracks, two coats of sealant and re-striping to the existing layout, which will not exceed Cooper’s quote of $19,000.

Other actions approved by the commissioners included:

• Authorization and signing of a title IV-E child placement contract for Department of Job and Family Services. The contract is with Youth Intensive Services, 238 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, for the period of Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2025, for a cost of $250,000.

• The quote from Endicott Microfilm Inc., of Hamilton, and to authorize the Miami County Recorder’s Office to purchase 100 rolls of microfilm, along with film processing services, for a total cost not to exceed $5,349.00 (including shipping and film processing). The Microfilm Board approved the purchase/services on June 28.

• The quote from Endicott Microfilm Inc., of Fairfield Township, and to authorize the recorder’s office to purchase one Scan Pro 3500 for the county’s microfilm department. The cost shall not exceed $11,477.40, with a three-year ScanPro Advantage membership cost of $672.00. The total costs shall not to exceed $12,149.40.

• The president of the board to electronically sign an Ohio Public Works Commission (OWPC) project grant agreement for capital improvement funds in the amount of $600,000 for the replacement of the Peterson Road Bridge No. 00.05 in Washington and Staunton Townships, as requested by the Miami County Engineer.

On June 28, 2023, the Board of Miami County Commissioners authorized the Miami County engineer to apply to the Ohio Public Works Commission for capital improvement funds for the replacement of the Peterson Road Bridge, and in a letter, the Ohio Public Works Commission informed the Board of Miami County Commissioners funding, in the amount of $600,000 for the project, had been approved.

• The quote from Chris Shane Company LLC, of Dayton, and the purchase of Recycled Rubber Mulch (total volume 1,067.2-cubic-foot) to fill mulch beds with recycled rubber mulch at the sanitary engineering facility. The cost is not to exceed Chris Shane Company’s quote of $5,736.85.

• The president of the board to sign the release of mortgage (five-year-deferred mortgage loan under the county’s CHIP rehab program) and authorize the Miami County Department of Development to forward the release to the Miami County Recorder’s Office for recording of property owner: Bonnie Archie; address: 914 Fountain St., Troy OH 45373; loan amount: $17,315.00 – Dated: July 10, 2018.

The mortgage has a zero principal balance due to the Board of Miami County Commissioners.

• To authorize and sign the employment verification of three employees of the county.

The commissioners also approved then and now certificates, transfers, and additional appropriation, as well as signatures only for payroll changes for the communication center, master agreement to provide competitive retail natural gas service to a governmental aggregator, and the right of way and easement to the DP&L Company.

Bids were also opened for the 2023 center line and edge line striping and center line layout program; the award was deferred.