Area youth participated in Pioneer Electric Cooperative's summer Energy Camp. Courtesy photo | Pioneer Electric Cooperative

PIQUA — Pioneer Electric Cooperative recently concluded its second summer Energy Camp, providing a unique learning experience for more than 40 students in and around Miami, Shelby, and Champaign counties. The camp, held in two sessions from June 13-15 in Piqua and June 27-29 in Urbana, aimed to educate students entering grades 4-6 about energy, energy efficiency and electric co-ops.

This initiative exemplifies two of Pioneer Electric’s seven cooperative principles, commitment to community and education, training, and information.

The STEM-focused camp offered an array of hands-on, interactive activities, experiments, and educational sessions. Students had the opportunity to learn about electricity by exploring how it is created and the importance of using it safely and efficiently. Students gained an understanding of energy production, consumption, sustainability, and the role of co-ops in their communities through engaging experiments and practical demonstrations.

The camp also highlighted the various career opportunities within the electric co-op, inspiring students to consider future paths in this field.

Pioneer Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit distribution utility focused on service to its member-owners in its primary territory of Champaign, Miami, and Shelby counties, as well as portions of the eight surrounding counties.