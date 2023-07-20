To the editor:

We want to thank the supporters and contributors to the Christmas in July golf tournament held in memory of Staci Blythe.

It was a successful event. All proceeds will be used to help children at Christmas. Being with family, celebrating the birth of Jesus and putting a smile on an unknown childs face was Staci’s Christmas. We want to thank Kelly , the Stillwater Valley Golf Club , and all their workers for all their efforts in hosting this event. We thank our tournament co-sponsors; Greenview Calvary Tabernacle, Davis Meats, Dr.Scott and Jodie Swabb, Primary Care Internists,Dr.Victor Kim, and Gateway to Giving.

We want to thank the following contributors; Lester and Cynthia Stacy, Ted Cawley, John and Pam Hitchcock, Covington Dental, Sherry Moore, Scott and Linda Gephart, Moore Funeral Home, John and Marjorie Mutzner, Ted and Kris Davis, Tim and Dixie Davis, Tom Burelison, Gary and Vicki Wackler, Jim and Marty Finfrock, Jason and Asley Meyer, Jordan and Asley Lear, Andy Johnson, Duh Ash Lew Q, Lewin and Quinn, John and Kathie Molesky, All For You Salon, Penny Diltz, In Memory of Bill Barnhart, Bob Phillis family, Love You Staci, Mom and Dad, Chuck Beeman, Aunt Jean Jean and Uncle Larry, Marshalls Bridgestone Service Center.

The gross winners were Bill Dickey,Kyle McKinnis, Wes Miller and Jake Manning. The net winners were Cathy Duff, Mike Duff, Matt Bergman and Bob Phillis. We especially thank the Miami Valley Today newspaper and their staff. You are a big part of our success. This event was a success and we will be able to help more children this Christmas. On behalf of our family, Staci, and all the kids who will benefit from this event…Thank You and God bless!

The Blythe family

Forrest Blythe

Piqua