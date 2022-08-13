Brian Deal leads Echo Hills Club Championship after three-under par 69

PIQUA — Brian Deal puts himself in position to win another club championship at Echo Hills after an impressive three-under par 69 in the opening round Saturday to take a seven-shot lead.

Deal had birdies on the second, fifth and ninth holes on the front nine for a two-under par 34 and added birdies on the 16th and 18th holes on the back for a one-under par 35 and a 69.

Brian Robbins, the current Piqua City Champion and Miami Shores Club Champion, is in second after a 76.

He carded an even par 36 on the front nine coming in after shooting 40 on the back nine.

Ron Pearson Jr. is in third after a 77 and Ryan Pearson is in fourth after a 78.

Jeff Jennings and Matt Mauer are tied for fifth after carding 81s.

SENIORS

Mike Emerick holds a two-shot lead after the opening round.

Emerick carded a one-over par 37 on each nine to shoot 74.

Larry Hamilton was tied after the back nine, matching Emerick with a 37.

He carded a 39 on the front for 76 and is two shots back.

Marv Simmons is another shot back after shooting 77.

He came in with a one-under par 35 on the front nine to stay in the hunt.

FIRST FLIGHT

Terry Jones played a flawless front nine to erase a two-shot deficit and card an 84.

Jones hit all nine greens on the front nine and parred all nine holes for an even-par 36.

Rob Kiser is one shot back after shooting 85.