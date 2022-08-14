Weekend Roundup

TROY — The Troy and Bethel boys soccer teams played to a 1-1 tie Saturday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

“I thought this was a great high school soccer match, especially for the first game of the season,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Good crowd out to support both teams, a great atmosphere. I felt we played a very good first half of soccer after giving up a very early goal.

“In the second half I did not think we moved the ball as well as we did the first half but much of that could be attributed to Troy’s increased pressure and work rate. Proud of my guys tonight playing a good match against a well-coached Troy team.”

Mitchell Davis had the Troy goal on an assist from Bradyn Dillow.

Samuel Westfall had four saves in goal.

Jace Houk had the Bethel goal on an assist from Grant Bean.

Piqua 4,

Bellefontaine 2

BELLEFONTAINE — The Piqua boys soccer team won its season opener.

Nathan Buecker had three goals and Costas Elliott added one.

Landon Lawson had two assists and Quintin Bachman added one.

Josh Heath had nine saves in goal.

GOLF

GIRLS

Bethel 214,

Riverside 227

BELLEFONTAINE — The Bethel girls picked up a TRC win at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.

Kerigan Calhoun was medalist with a 52.

Other Bethel scores were Kaylee Brookhart 53, Paige Kearns 54, Aly Bird 55 and Abby Stratton 60.