Reward offered in arson investigation

PIQUA —A fire at a vacant residence on Washington Ave. has led investigators to believe that the fire may have been deliberatly set.

Firefigthers responded to 1323 Washington Ave. at 6:49 a.m. on August 2 on a report of smoke coming from an upstairs window.

Upon arrival on scene, the crew found smoke coming from the residence and determined

someone had forced entry into the residence before arrival of fire crews.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish two small fires inside the residence. Fire damage was limited

to these two areas, but the property took on smoke and water damage throughout the home.

The PiquaFire Department and Piqua Police Department have begun an ongoing fire investigation with collection

of several pieces of evidence that have been submitted to the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Forensic Laboratory

for testing. Investigators have reason to believe this fire may have been intentionally set and are

seeking additional information.

Any persons with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the

fire may be rewarded up to $5,000 from the Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee. Call Detective Marrs

with the Piqua Police Department at 937-778-2027 or 937-615-TIPS. Information can be left

anonymous.