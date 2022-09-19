Bricking named First Chief Clinical Officer

DAYTON – Keith Bricking, MD, will serve as Premier Health’s chief clinical officer, a newly created position that will help coordinate care across the health system’s provider work force. The appointment is effective Oct. 3.

Dr. Bricking has served since January 2019 as president of Atrium Medical Center in Middletown – the first physician to lead a Premier Health hospital.

“Dr. Bricking will be a force in unifying clinical leadership by strengthening connections between operational and physician leaders,” said Michael C. Riordan, Premier Health’s president and CEO. “He will be key in integrating physician care, hospital care, and post-acute care across the continuum, and will be a catalyst for partnerships focused on ensuring patient care and experience that ranks in the top 10 percent nationally.”

Dr. Bricking is a proven physician leader with more than 20 years of clinical experience – the vast majority of his career at Premier Health. In addition to his medical training and experience as an emergency medicine physician, Dr. Bricking has served in multiple leadership roles, among them president of the Miami Valley Hospital medical staff and medical director of the Miami Valley Hospital Department of Emergency Medicine.

“I’m eager to collaborate with others across our health system and Ohio to build further upon Premier Health’s record of clinical excellence,” Dr. Bricking said. “My top priority will be strengthening coordination of care throughout Premier Health, and with academic partners and others in the communities we serve. To advance that goal, I’m looking forward to putting to work my academic medical program experiences as a researcher, educator, and practicing physician.”

Dr. Bricking holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Kentucky University, and earned his medical degree from the University of Kentucky. He also holds a Master in Business Administration (health care concentration) from Wright State University’s Raj Soin College of Business. He is board certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine, and completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine. He and his wife, Cindy, have four children.

Premier Health will name a new president at Atrium Medical Center at a future date.