Troy BOE OKs appropriations, staff changes

TROY — Appropriations were approved, along with staffing changes, during the Troy Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 12.

According to meeting minutes, following presentations, the board approved the 2022 amended certificate of estimated resources and 2023 appropriations.

“If you compare the two totals, from preparations back to anticipated resources, we are budgeting to the tune of a little over $1.3 million more than we anticipate receiving. But we typically budget for worst case scenarios. So, we work very hard as we move throughout the fiscal year to try and improve that,” said Treasurer Jeff Price.

Donations to the district totaling $18,871.86 were gratefully accepted by the board, minutes said. These donations bring the year-to-date total to $32,408.82.

The Then and Now’s -retroactive approval for purchases made by the district- were approved unanimously for purchases totaling $12,359.83.

The board approved a set of personal items including: several retirements, leaves of absence, and the hiring of both certified and classified staff.

No members of the public spoke at either hearing of the public and the board voted to adjourn to executive session. No further action was taken.

The next Troy Board of Education meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Troy Board of Education Office.