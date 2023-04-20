Brown Township to consider operating fund levy

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

FLETCHER — Brown Township residents will see a proposed tax levy on the May 2 primary election ballot.

The proposed tax levy is estimated to collect $69,000 annually. The levy would be in the value of $53 per rate of $100,000 homes. Properties that are valued higher than $100,000 will experience higher costs based on the rate while lower-valued homes will see less.

According to Brown Township Trustee Doug Cron, the funds received from the levy will go into the township’s operating fund.

“The funds will mainly be for the maintenance of the Fletcher Cemetery,” said Cron.

Besides the cemetery, the funds will be used for the roads within the township limits and other expenses.

“We get a lot of good compliments on the Fletcher Cemetery. It costs a lot to keep that up,” commented Cron.

The levy is to renew another levy that expires this year, according to Cron.

Cron also mentioned that this levy was on the ballot in November of 2022 and it did not pass.

“The levy failed by a few votes last year. We’re putting it back on again,” said Cron.

If passed, the levy will be effective for five years.