TROY — Opening a LEGO store was always a dream for Buckeye Bricks owner Ryan Stacy.

“I’ve been a life-long LEGO fan,” Stacy said Tuesday, June 20, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new shop on West Market Street. “Buckeye Bricks has been a dream of mine since I was a young kid.”

The store held a soft opening on Thursday, July 15, and celebrated its grand opening during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was hosted by the Troy Chamber of Commerce. Troy Mayor Robin Oda also presented Stacy a welcome bag from the city.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Stacy said. “We’ve had a lot of support from the community.”

“It’s been great,” he said. “I feel like we have a good cross-section of young to old. We’ve had three year-olds to 70-year-olds in here already.”

Located at 701 W. Market St., Buckeye Bricks carries a wide variety of LEGO sets featuring a range of themes and characters from Star Wars and Indiana Jones to Disney characters and Marvel and DC super heroes. The store also carries a wide variety of vintage LEGO sets and minifigures.

“We have new LEGO sets,” Stacy said. “We have older sets for the adults; there’s a lot of LEGO collectors around.”

“We’ve got our build-a-minifigure table, that’s been super-popular so far,” he said.

The store buys, sells and trades all things LEGO, and even carries bulk LEGO available for sale by the pound.

“We’ve got a bulk LEGO table in the back; that’s been super-popular as well,” Stacy said. “If they’re just looking for an individual piece, they can dig around in there.”

“We do recommend using hand sanitizer,” he said.

Buckeye Bricks will also host birthday parties, LEGO clubs and other special events. More information on birthday party room rentals can be found online, at www.buckeyebricks.com.

“We are right across the street from Ducky’s and right next to Studio 14,” Stacy said. “We already have a lot of events planned between the three of us.”

“We’re going to do a lot of community nights and stuff like that,” he said. “We’re going to do adult parties and adult build nights; we’ve got a lot of things lined up for the LEGO community.”

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The store is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

“This shop is amazing,” Troy Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathi Roetter said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “For Troy and this region, what an asset.”

“We’re excited to have you here,” Oda said. “We love the investment in Troy, and just re-energizing this area.”

“You guys are such a great fit for this intersection; it’s really going to be exciting,” she said.

Originally from Riverside, Stacy currently lives in Tipp City and works as a teacher at Troy Christian School. He is also active in several local non-profit organizations.

“We’re excited to be here in Troy,” Stacy said. “It just seemed like a natural fit.”

“We’ve had people from Minster, Sidney and Lima,” he said. “They’re excited there’s someplace north of I-70 where people can come look at LEGO.”