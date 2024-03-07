Busy day Saturday for Miami County athletes

The Troy Girls Bowling team will compete in the D-I state tournament at H P Lanes Saturday. In front are (left to right) Aiyana Godwin, Kristin Sedam and Kiandra Smith. In back are coach Rob Dever, Baylie Massingill, McKinlee Gambrell and Libby Burghardt. Provided Photos Piqua’s Miranda Sweetman will bowl in the state tournament Saturday. Provided Photos Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary celebrates with teammates Da’Ron Pride (24) and CJ Olding (11) after the district semifinal win. Luke Gronneberg|Aim Media Photos Lehman Catholic guard Turner Lachey drives towards the basket against Botkins. Luke Gronneberg|Aim Media Photos Troy’s Christian’s Frank Rupnik scores two points against Cedarville in the district semifinals. Photos Courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy Christian’s Ethan Grise gets a shot off in the district semifinals. Photos Courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos

TROY — The Troy girls bowling team’s impressive season will come to a conclusion Saturday at the D-I girls state bowling tournament at H.P Lanes.

The Trojans ‘Super Six’ of seniors Kiandra Smith, Aiyana Godwin and Kristin Sedam, sophomore Libby Burghardt and freshman Baylie Massingill and McKinlee Gambrell went 17-1 in the regular season and won the sectional and district titles.

They will be joined by Piqua’s Miranda Sweetman.

The Trojans come in with the second best qualifying score.

Macedonia Nordonia had a qualifying score of 3,879, followed by Troy with 3.827.

Troy will making its 14th appearance as a team at the state tournament, having won the title in 2,016 and finishing second in 2,009 and 2,017.

Troy is led by the top three bowlers in the MVL this season.

Smith has a 204.2 average for the year, Massingill averaged 202.3 and Godwin — who was state runnerup in the individual competition last year — averages 192.0

Burghardt has a 172.1 average, Gambrell averages 165.8 and Sedam averages 161.4.

Sweetman is first Piqua bowler to qualify for state since Kayla Miller finished fifth in the 2,010-11 tournament with a 618 series.

Sweetman, a junior who averages 153.9, rolled a 616 series at district to qualify for state.

BOYS BASKETBALL

The TRC will be represent by two teams in the D-IV boys district tournament at the University of Dayton Arena Saturday.

Lehman vs.

Jackson Center

Lehman Catholic, 18-6, will play at 4 p.m. against the 16-9 Tigers, who play in the Shelby County League at 4 p.m.

Lehman is led by Donovan O’Leary.

The 6-foot-4 senior center averages 17.2 points per game, nine rebounds and 2.6 assists, while shooting 41 percent from 3-point range.

Shane Frantz, a 6-foot-5 freshman, adds 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds and 5-10 sophomore Turner Lachey adds 6.5 points, 3.7 assists and is a 44 percent 3-point shooter.

Da’Ron Pride — and 6-0 junior — averages 5.4 points, 5-10 junior Daniel Carlisle averages 5.2 and 5-10 sophomore CJ Olding averages 5.1 points and hit a game-winning shot in overtime in the tournament opener against Southeastern.

Jackson Center is led by 6-foot-6 junior Reed Platfoot, who averages 14.3 points and 5-10 senior Lucas Hartle is another key player.

Troy Christian

vs. MVCA

In the 6 p.m. game, Troy Christian will take on Miami Valley Christian Academy.

The Eagles bring a record 21-2 into the game, while the Lions — who play in the Miami Valley Conference — bring a record of 17-8 into the game.

Parker Penrod, a 5-11 senior who was Co-Player of the Year in the TRC — averages 19.3 points, 3.4 assists and is a 42 percent 3-point shooter.

Frank Rupnik — a 6-7 senior — averages 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and blocks 2.5 shots a game.

Christian Brusman — a 5-11 senior — averages 9.6 points and is a 38 percent 3-point shooter and 6-2 senior Alex Free averages 7.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Riston Taylor — a 6-2 sophomore — averages 5.3 points and 5-11 senior Ethan Grise is a 45 percent 3-point shooter.

Gavin French — a 6-2 junior — leads MVCA with 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds and 6-1 sophomore Casey Heap averages 12.0 points.

Henry Patterson — a 6-3 senior — averages 11.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists and 6-1 senior Jack Durand averages 6.0 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]