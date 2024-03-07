Lead Safe Ohio grants available

The Lead Safe Ohio Program made available through the Ohio Department of Development State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) is available to Troy homeowners. Courtesy | City of Troy

TROY — The city of Troy has announced the Lead Safe Ohio Program made available through the Ohio Department of Development State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) is available to Troy homeowners. This 100-percent grant program provides funds for the preservation of lower-income housing via limited assistance. It promotes primary prevention and reduction of immediate or presumed lead hazards such as lead-contaminated dust, lead-contaminated bare soil, and chipping and peeling paint. The city of Troy anticipates awarding these funds during the spring of 2024.

The State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds are available to conduct lead abatement services, including window and door replacement, in residential properties, congregate care settings, and childcare facilities constructed before 1978. Renovations funded by the program focus on window and door replacements; however, exceptions could be made to include projects such as siding, soffit, and fascia installation, interior and exterior painting, and interior door replacement. The applicant must be the occupant of the dwelling receiving renovation funds. The maximum amount of loan assistance is $20,000 per applicant.

Eligibility for the Lead Safe Ohio Program is based on household income. Check the table for income-based program levels.

For more information about the Lead Safe Ohio Program, contact Jacqueline Tyler at 937-339-9601 or [email protected]. You can visit the Development Department, located at 102 S. Market Street, for an application.