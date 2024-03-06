Vote for Sheriff Dave Duchak

To the editor:

I would like to announce my endorsement of Dave Duchak for Miami County Sheriff.

I have had the honor of working with Sheriff Duchak as a Miami County Commissioner. The Sheriff’s Office is the largest operation in the County budget through the General Fund. The Sheriff’s office is responsible for Road Patrols, Jail Administration, Detective and Forensics, School Resource Officers, SWAT Team, Court Security, Records, and more. Recruiting and retaining qualified law enforcement officers has become very difficult today. Many law enforcement agencies struggle to fully staff their departments due to today’s economic and social climates. Sheriff Duchak has stayed ahead of the curve regarding staffing. Sheriff Duchak has the needed operational experience and strong leadership to continue to be the chief law enforcement officer in Miami County. The citizens of Miami County are in good hands when it comes to law enforcement due to the Sheriffs leadership. I have had the opportunity to talk to many Deputies about Sheriff Duchak. I went out on patrol with the Deputies and talked to them about the operation of the Sheriff’s Office. I have heard nothing but good things about the way the Sheriff’s Office is being operated. The biggest compliment a leader of an organization can get is the support of the rank and file of the department. A Sheriff who has the support of their staff is paramount. Dave Duchak has that support. County Commissioners work closely with the Sheriff’s office. I have witnessed first-hand the operations of the Sheriff’s office.

For these reasons, I am endorsing the re-election of Dave Duchak to continue to be our Miami County Sheriff. A vote to re-elect Dave Duchak for Miami County Sheriff is a vote for continued stability, strong leadership, and a safe Miami County.

Ted Mercer

Miami County Commissioner