Support Tipp City Schools

To the editor:

Our Tipp City Schools make a lasting impact on the health, happiness, and creativity of our children. That is why I will be voting for the bond issue on Tuesday, March 19 in support of Tipp City Schools and the irreplaceable role it plays in the education of our children. Our students and teachers require a new learning environment, and the new PK-8 building will provide them a 21st century learning facility which our local community can be proud to call our own. My family spent 10 years visiting the Miami Valley before relocating to Tipp City in 2018. During my annual trips to Ohio, I would ask locals the following question, “If you had small kids, where would you move for access to the best schools?” Tipp City was always their first response, because this is a special place to raise a family. As residents and parents, we are proud to call this community our home and want to see future generations experience the high-quality education the local public schools are providing for our children. During the last 25 years of my professional career, I have been privileged to serve communities as their Construction Manager and build new facilities. In this capacity, I have seen how a successful construction project transforms and uplifts the collective spirit of the district, its families, the teachers and especially, the students. As a Tipp City resident, a parent of three students, and a construction professional, I will be voting “For the Bond Issue” on March 19th to move our district forward and ensure our community remains a special place to raise a family.

Matt Wendel

Tipp City