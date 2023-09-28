Calling all scavenger hunters

PIQUA — The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA) wants to encourage family and friends to get outdoors to enjoy some fall weather while having some fun.

A scavenger hunt will take place within the historic district on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, from noon-3 p.m. Scavenger maps can be picked up at 333 W. Greene St. beginning at noon when hunters can begin searching for 16 architectural features within the residential section of the district. This year’s map will also be posted on their website, piquacaldwellhistoricdistrict.org, at noon that day in order to allow hunters to print their own map if desired.

There is no charge to participate, and hunters will search for each item on the map and write the address of where they spot them on the back. Anyone finding all 16 architectural features will be eligible to enter a drawing for $25 gift cards and should return their map to 333 W. Greene St. by 3 p.m. that same day. Winners will be notifed on Monday, Oct. 9.

The fun event was started by the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association during the pandemic and became so popular, this is now year four of the hunt.

Mary Frances Rodriguez, current PCHDA president said, “Anyone who really enjoys the hunts and ‘wants more’ can also find the previous year’s maps posted on our website.”

To learn more about this association, visit Facebook, Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association, or the website, (piquacaldwellhistoricdistrict.org.