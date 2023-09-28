Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:37 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at the Leaf and Vine on West Main Street.

TUESDAY

-3:40 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Comfort Suites on Towne Park Drive.

-3:26 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-2:51 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Comfort Suites on Towne Park Drive.

-12:09 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of North Madison

Street.

-10:19 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Michigan Avenue.

