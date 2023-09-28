Tippecanoe wins MVL Tennis Tournament; Troy second, Piqua seventh

Tippecanoe’s Nicki Bauer hits a forehand return in aa first singles match at Troy City Park at the MVL tennis tournament Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Gwen Turnbull hits a volley in a doubles match Tuesday at Troy High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Sierra Leonard hits a volley at the net in a doubles match Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Kara Snipes returns a serve Tuesday in a doubles match. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Elizabeth Niemi hits a backhand return in a first singles match Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Nataya Yaqub reaches for a volley at the net in a doubles match Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Tippecanoe girls tennis team finished off another MVL title Tuesday at Troy High School and Troy City Park.

Tippecanoe won the tournament with 44 points, winning four of the five titles.

Troy finished second with 28 and Piqua was seventh with 15.

Tippecanoe finished with 19 points in the final standings, Troy was second with 16 and Piqua finished seventh with six points.

FIRST SINGLES

Tippecanoe’s Nicole Bauer finished second, Troy’s Elizabeth Niemi took third and Piqua’s Ella Thomas was ninth.

Bauer defeated Autumn Olson of Stebbins 8-1 and Niemi 8-3 before losing 8-0 to Natalie Schoenherr of Vandalia-Butler.

Niemi defeated Tayla Green of Fairborn 8-2.

After losing in the semis, she defeated Sadie Lance of Greenville 8-1 in the third place match.

Thomas lost to Tori Dement of Xenia, before defeating Ava Graber of Sidney 6-1 in the ninth place match.

SECOND SINGLES

Tippecanoe’s Ellie Waibel won, Troy’s Nina Short finished third and Piqua’s Bri Anderson finished eighth.

Waibel defeated Anderson, Maddie Lance of Greenville and Hannah Faulkner of Butler by matching 8-0 scores to take the title.

Short defeated Gabby Mann of Stebbins 8-0.

After losing to Faulkner 8-3 in the semifinals, Short rebounded with an 8-1 win over Lance in the third place match.

Anderson defeated Camryn Edwards of Sidney 6-1, before losing to Waibel.

She lost to Manns 8-0 in the seventh place match.

THIRD SINGLES

Tippecanoe’s Mia Tobias won, Catharine Logan of Troy finished second and Ava Owen of Piqua finished eighth.

Tobias defeated Maddie Mann of Stebbins 8-0 and Corena Schiely of Fairborn 8-3 to advance to the title match.

She defeated Logan 8-3 in the title match.

Logan had advanced to the final with an 8-2 win over Owen and an 8-3 win over Emma Filc of Vandalia-Butler.

Owen had defeated Houda Loukssi of Xenia 7-5 before losing to Logan.

She lost to Kennedy Steele of West Carrollton 8-2 and Mann 8-5.

FIRST DOUBLES

Riya Patel and Morgan Collins of Tippecanoe won, Casey Rogers and Gwen Turnbull of Troy finished second and Sierra Leonard and Nataya Yaqub of Piqua finished fourth.

Patel and Collins defeated Stebbins 8-0 and Leonard and Yaqub 8-2 to advance to the finals.

They defeated Rogers and Turnbull 8-2 in the title match.

Rogers and Turnbull had defeated West Carrollton 9-7 and Butler 8-6 to advance to the title match.

Leonard and Yaqub had defeated 8-6, before losing to Patel and Collins 8-2 and losing to Butler 8-1.

SECOND DOUBLES

Amelia Staub and Kara Snipes of Tippecanoe won, Sydney Bennett and Carly West of Troy finished second and Abby Smay and Alexa Fogt of Piqua finished sixth.

Staub and Snipes defeated Stebbins and Fairborn by 8-2 scores before beating Bennett and West 8-5 in the title match.

Bennett and West had advanced to the title match with an 8-2 win over West Carrollton and an 8-4 win over Butler.

Smay and Fogt lost to Fairborn 8-6, defeated Stebbins and lost to Greenville.