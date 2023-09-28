Tippecanoe boys golfers win MVL title; Troy fourth, Piqua fifth

Tippecanoe’s Owen White rolls in a birdie putt on the opening hole Thursday at the MVL tournament on the Locust course at Locust Hills Golf Course. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Mitchell Sargent hits a shot on the opening hole Thursday as Troy coach Mark Evilsizor looks on. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Sabastian Karabinis chips on to the first green Thursday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

SPRINGFIELD — The Tippecanoe boys golf team finished off a perfect season in the MVL with a win in the MVL tournament Thursday on the Locust course at Locust Hills.

The Red Devils carded a 302, 19 shots better than second place Greenville.

Troy finished fourth with 328 and Piqua was fifth with 333.

Troy and Butler shared second overall for the season.

“Greenville finished second today,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “Obviously, Mitchell (Sargent) carried us today. He was outstanding. We were able to gut it out and hold on for a share of second overall.”

Tipp had all six players come in with 80 or better and Owen White shared medalist honors with Troy’s Mitchell Sargent.

Both White and Sargent finished at even-par 72.

“Mitchell was actually three over par after two holes,” Evilsizor said. “He battled his way back to even par. He did a great job. The course was gettable today, but you have days like today.”

Eli Voisard was one stroke back with a 73, Will Riehle had 78, Austin Siefring and Andrew Gagnon shot 79 and Max Gustavson carded an 80.

Other Troy scores were Brysce Massingill 84, Blake Sager 85, Jeffrey Smith 87, Matthew Hempker 90 and Vand Davis 91.

Sabaastiaan Karabinis led Piqua with a 76.

Other Piqua scores were Hunter Steinke 83, Richard Price 87, Gabe Sloan 87, Aiden Applegate 92 and Evan Clark 100.

All three schools will play in the D-I sectional at Reid Park North Tuesday.