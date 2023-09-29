Tippecanoe girls win MVL golf title, Troy finishes second

Tippecanoe’s Kaitlen Smith watches a birdie putt Thursday on the Maple course at Locust Hills. Smith finished second in the MVL tournament with an 81. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Morgan Maxwell watches a tee shot on the Maple course Thursday at Locust Hills. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Izzy Thoma watches her approach shot on the 17th hole of the Maple course Thursday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

SPRINGFIELD — The Tippecanoe girls golf team finished off a perfect season in the MVL by winning the MVL tournament Thursday on the Maple course at Locust Hills.

Tippecanoe won the tournament with a 350 total, shooting two of the top three scores.

Troy was second with 379 and Piqua was fifth with 406.

Sidney’s Tatum Wentz was medalist with a 79.

Kaitlen Smith finished second with an 81 and Olivia Kruesch was third with an 85 for the Red Devils top two scores.

The rest of Tipp’s scores were Ella Berning 90, Abigail Poston 94, Ava Hanrahan 99 and Bristol Kovaleski 113.

Troy was led by Morgan Maxwell with an 88 and Faith Overholser with a 91.

The rest of Troy’s scores were Logan Stanton 99, Myah Biterno 101, Jacy King 103 and Alivia Worth 111.

Aubrey Carroll led Piqua with a 97.

Other Piqua scores were Izzy Thoma 102, Jenna Snyder 103, Emery Kuhlman 104, Braylyn Shaner 105 and Marin Funderburg 116.

All three teams will play in the D-I sectionals next week.