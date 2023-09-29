Thursday crash shuts down part of I-75 north

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — Part of northbound Interstate 75 was shut down for at least 30 minutes Thursday evening due to a crash involving a Jeep and a semitrailer.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) of the Piqua Post, a call came in reporting the two-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-75 at 3:04 p.m. on Thursday, Sept.28. OSP is still investigating the crash involving the driver of the jeep, Ernest Johnson, 49, of Piqua, and the driver of the semi, Crystal St. John. 31, of Celina.

No details of the crash has been made available yet, but according to OSP, Johnson has been cited with failure to control.

St. John was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy by Troy Fire medics.