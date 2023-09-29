MC Commissioners proclaim bike trail day

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners proclaimed Friday, Sept. 29, as Great Miami Bike Trail Day during their meeting Thursday Sept. 28.

The commissioners will be in attendance to commemorate the 50th anniversary at the Great Miami River Trail and Adams Street at 1 p.m. to celebrate with the city of Troy and the Miami Conservancy District.

Commissioner Wade Westfall expressed excitement for Friday’s event.

“We have the largest contiguous linear bike trail in the United States and we’re looking forward to that celebration tomorrow (Friday),” Westfall said.

The commissioners also issued a one-time contribution request to the 36 staff members of Miami County Sheriff’s Office and six staff members of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center in the amount of $1,5oo per staff member through funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Committee.

Commissioner Gregory Simmons said these correction officers were overlooked when the state of Ohio issued ARPA funds for police officers, firefighters and dispatchers of Miami County.

“The three commissioner’s thought it would be best if we could do something for our correction officers here in Miami County,” Simmons said.

In other business, the commissioners accepted, approved, or authorized the following agenda items:

• Replacement of a failed radiator at the Broadview Heights West Central Juvenile Detention Center. The radiator, requested by the maintenance department, will cost $38,286.74, with half of the final cost billed to the West Central Juvenile Detention Center.

• A one-time financial contribution of ARPA funds to Community Rides of Troy. Community Rides provided over 7,5000 rides for second and third-shift individuals in 2023 in Troy and Tipp City. The total cost of the funds will not exceed $25,000.

• An agreement for $75,000 with the Miami County Settlement Grant Program in accordance with the terms of the One Ohio Memorandum of Understanding with the following organizations: Piqua Compassion Network for $15,000, TCN Behavioral Health Services Inc. for $15,000, Miami County Public Health Department for $15,000, Miami County Common Pleas Court for $15,000, Miami County Common Pleas Mental Health Court for $15,000.