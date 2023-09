Tim Downing, of Downing’s Spring Valley Farm of New Madison, sells produce during the last Piqua Community Farmers Market of the year on Sept. 28 The city of Piqua holds the last Piqua Community Farmers Market of the year in front of the public library in downtown Piqua on Sept. 28. Tim Downing, of Downing’s Spring Valley Farm of New Madison, sells produce during the last Piqua Community Farmers Market of the year on Sept. 28.

Tim Downing, of Downing’s Spring Valley Farm of New Madison, sells produce during the last Piqua Community Farmers Market of the year on Sept. 28

The city of Piqua holds the last Piqua Community Farmers Market of the year in front of the public library in downtown Piqua on Sept. 28.

Tim Downing, of Downing’s Spring Valley Farm of New Madison, sells produce during the last Piqua Community Farmers Market of the year on Sept. 28.