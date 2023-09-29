Upcoming events at Tipp City American Legion Post 586

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 has numerous upcoming events that are open to the public.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, Tipp City American Legion Post 586 features the weekly Sunday breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 11 a.m. featuring eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

Monday, Oct. 2, the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will serve chicken tacos with all the fixings. The cost is $6 and serving will begin at 6 p.m. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

Thursday, Oct. 5, Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will serve sandwiches. The cost is $6 and serving will start at 6 p.m. Please come out and enjoy this meal.

Also on Oct. 5, the legion is hosting euchre at 7 p.m., cost to participate is $5. Please come out and enjoy lively games of euchre.

Friday, Oct. 6, Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will feature its monthly fish and chicken fry. You have a choice of fried fish, chicken chunks or both for $10. French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will round out the meal. Serving to start at 6 p.m. and go until the food is gone.

Sunday, Oct. 8, Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will again feature the weekly Sunday breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 11 a.m. featuring eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

The Legion Post is conveniently located at 377 N. Third St., Tipp City with plenty of parking in back of the Post. Please come out and enjoy these events that are open to the public.