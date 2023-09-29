Cornhole tournament to raise funds for special needs children

Children show and riderhorses during the “Time to Shine” event held at the Miami County Fair in August. A Cornhole tournament fundraiser on Saturday Oct. 7, will support more future events for special needs children at the fair. Courtesy Photo | Kathy Clark

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Fairgrounds will host a Cornhole tournament to benefit special needs children on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Registration for the tournament starts at noon, and is $50 per team, with the first toss at 2 p.m. There will be $200 prize for first place and $100 for second. The event will feature live music, a 50/50 raffle, and Oliver’s Homemade Ice Cream food truck.

Fundraiser organizer Kenny Kirby got the idea to host this tournament after attending the “Time to Shine” 4-H event at the Miami County Fairgrounds in August.

“These kids mean the world to me. I want these special needs kids to be treated like they’re a part of the fair,” Kirby said.

Kathy Clark, who is involved with the 4-H Club, started “Time to Shine” at this year’s fair.

“I just want to give back,” Clark said. “When you give and do something for others you’re blessed too.”

This fundraiser attained special approval from the Miami County Fair Board, and Kirby thanked local legislators for their continued support of the fairgrounds.

“I think how fortunate we are to have county commissioners that stay behind the agricultural society and are willing to put money forth the facilities to keep and continue to make upgrades. There’s a lot that needs to be done, this is just one event for those kids,” Kirby said.

Kirby, who served on the fair board committee for four years, hopes to regularly bring more of these events to the fairgrounds.

“If you ask what Miami County stands for, it’s a great community to live in, to raise kids in, and I’ve just always been taught to give back when you can, and this is one way again that I can put something together and give back to a special group of people,” Kirby said.

Kirby and Clark said any funds or donations from the Cornhole tournament will go directly to the non-profit organization the Troy Foundation.

“When you give back to a group of kids or individuals, whether it’s 4-H related or special needs related, definitely is a big touch in my life. I am surrounded by these individuals and they’re very important,” Kirby said.

Any questions about the event can contact Kenny Kirby at 937-606-1046 for more information.