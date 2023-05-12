Calling around Covington

It is May 2023 already, and there are several activities coming up here in Covington to which I wish to draw your attention. The first item is that this Sunday, May 7, the Covington Outreach Association will celebrate ‘COA Sunday’ in Covington-area churches. This is in recognition and appreciation of their faithful support. This year, the Outreach Association is honoring their churches for “Lighting the Way,” by setting an example for others in offering aid and comfort to those who need a helping hand.

The COA feels blessed to have our local Covington churches assist them in many ways throughout the year. Together, we all make a real difference in the daily lives of our neighbors. Together, we are Christian kindness in action, and the Covington Outreach folks would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all their supporting churches.

Last year, the COA distributed over $80,000 in assistance to folks right here in Covington through Meijer grocery shopping, utility and rent assistance, and the Food for Kids, Summertime Stock Up, Back to School and Christmas programs. The COA is grateful for the trust the community has placed in them, and wishes to thank the Covington community for helping them help others. To learn more about their current programs, please visit on Facebook or their website, www.covingtonoutreach.org.

Next, the Covington Christian Church Women’s Fellowship will soon begin its summer and fall Salad Luncheon Drive-Thru meals once again in 2023. The first will take place later this month, on Friday, May 19, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., or until everything is gone. Drive-thru and enjoy their signature Hot Chicken Salad, along with a container of other various salads, and a third container full of our delicious desserts.

Please enter the Drive-Thru from the alley off Pearl Street next to Covington Christian Church, and a friendly face will deliver the containers to your car. All meals are prepackaged and ready for pickup for a donation. The Women’s Fellowship is not able to take special requests. A limited number of meals will be prepared, so please stop by the church office to pre-order and leave your donation by Thursday, May 18, to guarantee you don’t miss out! And any questions may be directed to the CCC church office at 937-473-3443 Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Covington Christian Church is located at 115 N Pearl St., Covington.

And lastly, the annual Covington Bucc Boosters’ Golf Scramble fundraiser is set for Saturday, June 17, at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Webster. If one has not yet registered your foursome, there is still time. The deadline to register your foursome, or become an event sponsor, is Thursday, June 8. The entry and sponsorship form can be found on the Bucc Boosters Facebook page, or contact Bob Supinger at 513-266-2029, or [email protected].

On the day of the scramble, registration opens at 7:30 a.m., with the shotgun start at 8 o’clock. Lunch will be provided on course, and after 18 holes of golf, the awards ceremony will honor Covington’s best (or worst) duffers of the day. The fee is $60 per golfer or $240 per foursome, and includes greens fee, cart, and lunch. Again, please contact Bob Supinger at 513-266-2029 for more information. Or visit the Covington Bucc Boosters on their aforementioned Facebook page.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling 937-418-8884 or emailing [email protected]