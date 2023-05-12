Troy girls track dominates MVL for 12th straight conference title

TROY — The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The Troy girls track and field team continued their domination Thursday night, winning a third straight MVL and 12th straight track conference title overall.

Kurt Snyder’s squad easily outdistanced the competition again, winning with 177 points, while Tippecanoe was second with 142. Piqua finished ninth with 19 points.

“The crucial part of the meet was the 800, 200 and 3,200,” Snyder said. “Tipp was closing the score and Kiley Kitta Fiona Battle ran personal best times to double the score. That was followed with Leah Harnish and Ava McCoy going 1-2 in the 200 and getting 18 huge points.

“Then was the race of the night. Millie (Peltier) ran from behind and won the 3,200 after already running the 1,600. Millie and Ashley Kyle, who finished fourth both dropped 30 seconds from their all-time best 3,200. Those three events sealed the meet for our 12th in a row.

“I am extremely proud off all the girls and coaches who have worked so hard to win this title.”

Harnish again swept the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes for the Trojans.

She won the 100 in 12.40, the 200 in 25.72 and the 400 in 57.1.

The Troy foursome of Davonna Harris, McCoy, Makenzi Metz and Aubrey Joness established meet records in winning the 400 relay 50.41 and 800 relay, 1:46.13.

Also winning for Troy werePeltier, 3,200, 11:51.0; Tatyana Green, shot put, 37-1 and Hannah Duff, pole vault, 11-0.

Taking second were Hannah Stegemann, 100 hurdles, 16.38 and McCoy, 200, 26.81.

Finishing third were Jones, long jump, 16-0 and 100, 13.08; Peltier, 1,600, 5:34.0; Kiyah Baker, discus, 102-6; and the 1,600 relay (McCoy, Harnish, Harris, Ruth Perry), 4:11.44.

Tippecanoe was led by Jillian Magato winning the 100 hurdles, 16.19.

Taking second were Isa Ramos, 800, 22:28.79 and 1,600, 5:30.30; Alissa Magato, 400, 59.93 and high jump, 4-10; Maddi Moran, 100, 12,82; Hayley Tandy, 300 hurdles, 49.05; Shelby Hept, 3,200, 11:55.62; the 400 relay, 51.05; the 1,600 relay, 4:09.36 and the 3,200 relay, 10:19.25.

Taking third were Ayeva Tilley, 100 hurdles, 17.06; Alex Foster, 400, 60.03 Jilliam Magato, 300 hurdles, 49.08 and Moran, 200, 26.95.

Piqua was led by Libby Bradney, who took third in the pole vault, 10-0.