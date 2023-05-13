Local events and meetings

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Meals

The Legion Post will be serving spaghetti with meat sauce and garilic bread for $6 at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 15.

Then, on Thursday, May 18, the post will serve hamburger/cheeseburgers with chips for $5 starting at 6 p.m. prior to euchre starting at 7 p.m. Euchre is $5 to participate.

Their weekly Sunday breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee and juices for $9. The meal runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. with parking located in the back of the building. The meals are open to the public.

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Monthly Quarter Auction

The Legion Post’s monthly quarter auction will be held on Tuesday, May 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction begins at 7 p.m. Paddles sell at $5. The kitchen will be open between 6 and 7 p.m.

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Live Entertainment

The Tailgate Band will be performing from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Post on Saturday, May 20.